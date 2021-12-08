Vermont ranks No. 2 among states for GoFundMe generosity
The Chester Telegraph | Dec 08, 2021 | Comments 0
Vermont’s No. 2 ranking is based on per capita donations in support of individuals, causes and organizations this year. And eight of the 10 most generous states are all in the Northeast.
In the report, the company states, “If 2020 was a year in crisis, 2021 was The Year of Gratitude. We saw this sentiment echoed throughout the GoFundMe community, with 15 million messages of thank you to and from the community and millions of donors who stepped up to help others every day. ”
The most generous states in America, based on the number of donations per capita on GoFundMe, are:
- Massachusetts
- Vermont
- Connecticut
- Washington
- Rhode Island
- New Jersey
- California
- New York
- New Hampshire
- Maine
While a town in Texas is the most generous American city among those with populations above 50,000, Florida leads the way with the most most-generous cities. The Top 10 most generous American cities per capita with populations above 50,000 are:
- Spring, Texas
- Marietta, Ga.
- Silver Spring, Md.
- Miami, Fla.
- Alpharetta, Ga.
- Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Minneapolis, Minn.
- Olympia, Wash.
- Sarasota, Fla.
- Bradenton, Fla.
The report also includes the year’s most notable moments. With a donation being made through GoFundMe every second, the platform serves as a zeitgeist of today’s societal needs and aspirations. Findings include:
- 434 donations made by the most generous donor;
- 1 donation made every second to help people across the globe;
- 15 million messages of thank you to and from the GoFundMe community;
- 1 in 3 fundraisers are started for someone else;
- Fastest growing categories: Newlyweds and Animals;
- Ireland is the most generous country, for the third year in a row; and
- March 28, 2021: The most generous day of the year
