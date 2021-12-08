W

hiting Library has formally dedicated the front Reading Room in memory of the late Suzy Forlie of Chester.

Forlie was a long-time trustee of Whiting Library and was the driving force behind the 2014 restoration of this significant landmark building. Her devotion to the library and extensive knowledge of historic buildings led to Whiting Library being awarded a grant from the USDA Rural Development for this project.

Forlie was also instrumental in planting the beautiful gardens at the library as well as spending countless hours over many years working on their upkeep.

Forlie also was a founding member of the Chester Historic Preservation Committee and the Chester Beautification Committee, now known as Chester Townscape.

Making up the Suzy Forlie Memorial Committee are Kathy Pellett, Heather Chase, library Trustees David Lord and Cathy Hasbrouck, Rachel Root and Nancy Chute.

A public dedication of the reading room and a reception will be held in 2022 when it becomes safe to hold indoor gatherings.