Chester Select Board agenda for Dec. 15
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom by clicking here. Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the December 1, 2021 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Discussion re: potential Mask Mandate
5. General Fund Budget Review: Parks & Recreation, Public Works (Highway)
6. Cell Tower Lease – T Mobile; resign lease
7. New Business/Next Agenda
8. Adjourn
