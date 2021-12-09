Chester Select Board agenda for Dec. 15

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom by clicking here. Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the December 1, 2021 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Discussion re: potential Mask Mandate

5. General Fund Budget Review: Parks & Recreation, Public Works (Highway)

6. Cell Tower Lease – T Mobile; resign lease

7. New Business/Next Agenda

8. Adjourn