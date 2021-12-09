Wednesday, Dec. 1: GMUSD finance committee gets first look at proposed FY23 budget.
State names new chief medical examiner.
Fire department Christmas trees go on sale in Chester.
Dance Factory’s annual ‘Nutcracker’ to be performed at Green Mountain on Dec. 11 & 12.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Chester Select Board agenda for Dec. 15

| Dec 09, 2021 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom by clicking here.  Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the December 1, 2021 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Discussion re: potential Mask Mandate

5. General Fund Budget Review: Parks & Recreation, Public Works (Highway)

6. Cell Tower Lease – T Mobile; resign lease

7. New Business/Next Agenda

8. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.