Police look for help identifying burglars in Grafton

The Vermont State Police are seeking help in identifying three people involved in an early morning theft in Grafton today.

According to a VSP press release, at about 3 a.m. Sunday, three people wearing hoodies broke into a garage at 241 Townshend Road in Grafton and stole several items, constituting grand larceny from the building.

The trio was traveling in a sedan that appears to have a spoiler on the back.

Police have provided four videos, which you can view below, of the theft and ask anyone who can identify the suspects or who has information about the theft to contact Trooper Marie Beland at the Westminster Barracks by calling  802-722-4600 or by emailing marie.beland@vermont.gov.

 

