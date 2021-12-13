GMUSD board agenda for Dec. 16

The board of the Green Mountain Unified School District, representing Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester, will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Green Mountain High School Library/Media Center, 716 Rt. 103 south in Chester, and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82537896210: Below is the board’s agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER: A. Roll call

II. Approval of Agenda:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: A. November 18, 2021, Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. STUDENT REPORTS:

VI. NEW BUSINESS: A. New Hire – GMUHS Spanish Teacher

VII. Old Business

VIII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS: A. Superintendent Report; B. Principal Report

IX. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

X. COMMITTEE REPORTS: A. RVTC; B. TRSU Board

XI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XII. NEXT MEETING DATE: A. GMUSD Special Meeting, December 21, 2021, GMUHS and Zoom at 6 pm; B. GMUSD Regular Meeting, January 20, 2022 GMUHS and Zoom; C. Suggestions for Future Agenda Items

XIII. Board Self Assessment

XIV. ADJOURNMENT: