GMUSD board agenda for Dec. 16
The board of the Green Mountain Unified School District, representing Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester, will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Green Mountain High School Library/Media Center, 716 Rt. 103 south in Chester, and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82537896210: Below is the board’s agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER: A. Roll call
II. Approval of Agenda:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: A. November 18, 2021, Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. STUDENT REPORTS:
VI. NEW BUSINESS: A. New Hire – GMUHS Spanish Teacher
VII. Old Business
VIII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS: A. Superintendent Report; B. Principal Report
IX. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
X. COMMITTEE REPORTS: A. RVTC; B. TRSU Board
XI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
XII. NEXT MEETING DATE: A. GMUSD Special Meeting, December 21, 2021, GMUHS and Zoom at 6 pm; B. GMUSD Regular Meeting, January 20, 2022 GMUHS and Zoom; C. Suggestions for Future Agenda Items
XIII. Board Self Assessment
XIV. ADJOURNMENT:
