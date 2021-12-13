GMUSD Finance Committee agenda for Dec. 16
The Finance Committee of the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, prior to the GMUSD board meeting, at the Green Mountain High School Library/Media Center, 716 Rt. 103 south in Chester, and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82537896210: Below is the committee’s agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER: A. Roll call
II. Approval of Agenda:
III. Approval of Minutes: A. November 23, 2021 Finance Committee
IV. NEW BUSINESS: A. Superintendent’s FY23 Budget Proposal
View Financial Report and FY 23 Budget Information
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
VI. NEXT MEETING DATE: A. GMUSD Finance Committee Meeting: January 13, 2022, GMUHS and Zoom
VII. ADJOURNMENT:
