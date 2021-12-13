Wednesday, Dec. 1: GMUSD finance committee gets first look at proposed FY23 budget.
State names new chief medical examiner.
Fire department Christmas trees go on sale in Chester.
Dance Factory’s annual ‘Nutcracker’ to be performed at Green Mountain on Dec. 11 & 12.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

GMUSD Finance Committee agenda for Dec. 16

| Dec 13, 2021 | Comments 0

The Finance Committee of the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, prior to the GMUSD board meeting, at the Green Mountain High School Library/Media Center, 716 Rt. 103 south in Chester, and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82537896210: Below is the committee’s agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER: A. Roll call

II. Approval of Agenda:

III. Approval of Minutes: A. November 23, 2021 Finance Committee

IV. NEW BUSINESS: A. Superintendent’s FY23 Budget Proposal
View Financial Report and FY 23 Budget Information

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

VI. NEXT MEETING DATE: A. GMUSD Finance Committee Meeting: January 13, 2022, GMUHS and Zoom

VII. ADJOURNMENT:

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Education NewsGMUSD Board of Directors agenda

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.