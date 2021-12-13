The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont announces the debut of a new, virtual climate change Winter Weekend program.

From Friday, Feb. 4 to Sunday, Feb. 6, all Vermont 9th through 12th grade students are invited to join GIV in asking and answering some of the hardest questions of our time. What will Vermont look like after 50 more years of climate change? How can young people lobby for action on a legislative level? How can art shift people’s perspective on caring about the planet?

Students of GIV’s “Climate Change Sprint” will find the answers to these questions and so much more. Through community-oriented group projects, interactive challenges, and intensive workshops, they will gain the connections, resources, and inspiration to take on climate change in Vermont and beyond; all in just three days.

“Now more than ever, we need to amplify youth voices speaking out against climate change,” says GIV program coordinator Ross Cagenello. “Our young people are undoubtedly the most affected by the ongoing global climate crisis. They care, and they want to make a difference. It’s our job to give them the resources and connections they need to feel empowered to do just that.”

Applications for GIV’s virtual Climate Change Sprint are currently open. In the interest of making this program accessible to all Vermont families, tuition is “pay what you can.” For more information and to apply now, click here.