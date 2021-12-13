Wednesday, Dec. 1: GMUSD finance committee gets first look at proposed FY23 budget.
Londonderry seeks feedback on North Village Main Street Study, Master Plan scenarios

Three preliminary scenarios from Londonderry’s Main Street Study and Master Plan of the North Village Center were presented on Nov. 18 for community review and input.

Based on community comments at the two community meetings, and feedback posted on the Londonderry website, a consolidated scenario is being developed.

Londonderry residents and businesses can review and comment on these scenarios by clicking here.

Residents are asked to provide feedback and comments by Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.  Stevens & Associates will present a preferred plan for North Main Street redevelopment and revitalization on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, based on community feedback and comments.

Highlights from each of the three scenarios include:.

  1. Option A: Needed improvements to Main Street to protect buildings from flooding, improved streetscape, increased upstream capacity at dam and new building opportunities.
  2. Option B: Creation of a new town center on Route 100, added floors to Mountain Marketplace, improved traffic flow at Routes 11/100 with revised intersection and recreation park.
  3. Options C: Roundabout at Routes 11/100, use of grading and infill for current and new buildings, improved streetscape with curbs and sidewalks, outdoor recreation center and visitor’s center.

The MSMP project, launched by the Planning Commission in late June, is funded through a Municipal Planning Grant from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development.  S&A will develop and recommend implementable plans for a vibrant, accessible, safe, mixed-use district to support existing and new business. These recommendations will reflect and retain the existing features and character of the North Village.

