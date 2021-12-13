Police seek info in Weathersfield garage burglary

© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help with information on a burglary committed over the weekend in Weathersfield.

According to a VSP press release, some time between 5 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 11 and 5 a.m. on Sunday Dec. 12, someone burglarized a garage on Route 106 in Weathersfield. Police say a heater was stolen.

Anyone with information on the incident or the ability to identify the suspects, is asked to contact Trooper Eric Acevedo at the Westminster Barracks by calling (802) 722-4600 or email eric.acevedo@vermont.gov .