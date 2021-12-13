Springfield Hospital safety chief named president of Vermont Healthcare Engineers Society
Press release | Dec 13, 2021 | Comments 0
Jim Smith, director of engineering/safety officer for Springfield Hospital, was recently named president of Vermont Healthcare Engineers Society.
VHES is the local affiliated chapter of the American Society of Healthcare Engineers, which, with 12,500 members, is the largest association devoted to professionals who design, build, maintain and operate hospitals and other health care facilities. ASHE members include health care facility managers, engineers, architects, designers, constructors, infection control specialists, and others.
The Vermont chapter seeks to improve the patient care environment through better design, maintenance and operation of healthcare facilities, promote networking between healthcare facilities professionals, and provide continuing education to members.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business People
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.