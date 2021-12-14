Expert to speak on racism’s affect on environmental health

T

he League of Women Voters of Vermont in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library presents the second in its 2021-22 Lecture Series on Racism and Public Health.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, during his presentation, How Does Racism Affect Environmental Health, Professor Jonathan Rosenbloom will discuss the disparate impact of public policies governing land use, housing, occupational health and industrial development on the health of communities of color. The lecture will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom and is open to the public. Attendance is free, but guests need to register by clicking here. Questions must be submitted prior to the event to msinger@kellogghubbard.org.

Rosenbloom was named Distinguished Environment Law Scholar in 2017 and elected to the American Law Institute in 2020. He is founding executive director of the Sustainable Development Code, a model land use code designed to provide local governments with the best sustainability practices in land use. Rosenbloom received his bachelors in Architecture from the Rhode Island School of Design, JD from New York Law School, and LLM from Harvard Law School. He has authored, co-authored and co-edited several books and papers.

The League’s Racism and Public Health series offers a survey of the issues, role of environmental health policy, and information about efforts to eradicate the impact of racism on public health in Vermont. According to the CDC, racism is a serious threat to public health, negatively affecting the mental and physical health of millions and preventing them from attaining their highest level of health.

The League of Women Voters of Vermont Lecture Series, in its sixth year, is designed to bring outstanding speakers to discuss contemporary issues related to democracy and social justice.