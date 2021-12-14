Lee Ann Boyd McKenna, 78, of Weston

L

ee Ann Boyd McKenna, 78, of Weston passed away in her home on Dec. 12, 2021 surrounded by family and loved ones. Her curiosity, willpower and love for others allowed her to live much beyond her complicated and incurable diagnosis.

Born in 1943 in Seattle, Wash., to Genevieve (Daly) and Paul Britten, her early days were on the shores of Lake Washington with her younger sister Kathleen. After graduating from Lake Oswego High School in Oregon, she moved to San Francisco and worked in fashion and retail before getting into the hospitality business in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Lee Ann brought her Northwestern/Island pioneer spirit to Vermont in 1972. Her wish to be in a mountainous beautiful rural place while also an independent business entrepreneur inspired her to relocate her young family to Londonderry. She and her first husband, Greg Boyd, established a notable restaurant, The Hearthstone, providing many memories for her family, the community and the downstate skiers first coming up North.

She later went on to shape the field of local southern Vermont real estate. She was committed to creating new neighbors rather than tracking her sales. She was a realtor under Trask Realty and Doane Realty before starting her own office with dear friend and colleague Kathy Snyder at Country Living Properties.

She met her life’s love, Kieran McKenna, in the late 1980s. They married in 1995 under an apple tree in the backyard on the Trask Farm in Londonderry. They shared an Irish sense of humor and love of travel and water views, particularly the coast of Maine and the sunsets at their cottage on Lake St. Catherine. They have been longtime residents of Weston.

One of Lee Ann’s most significant passions was her love of bringing people together, known for her multifamily Christmas Eve gatherings for over 30 years, her summer garden parties in Weston and her lakeside cookouts on Lake St. Catherine. Her love of gardening and decorating was evident in the many homes she and Kieran have fixed up and nurtured. Her attentiveness to friends, and particularly her diverse tribe of lady friends, also provided much meaning and joy in her life.

Another notable love has been animals, always with at least two to three pets at a time. Her cat and dog, of recent weeks, never left her side.

Lee Ann was the last surviving member of her family of origin. She is survived by her husband, Kieran McKenna, her son Sean Boyd and partner Amy Wappler, and her daughter, Nicole Boyd.

We are indebted to our amazing community of friends throughout this time, as well as the incredibly caring and professional folks at Londonderry Rescue Squad, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mountain Valley Health, My Community Nurse Project and VNH-Hospice. Donations in her memory may be made to any of these organizations, in lieu of flowers.

There will be a service at noon on Sunday, Dec. 19 at the Congregational Church in Peru. Those attending are requested to be vaccinated and masked. A memorial to celebrate her life will follow in late spring/summer when the flowers are with us.