Green Mountain Gardeners serves up tasty, festive table arrangements for the homebound

Dec 15, 2021

The Green Mountain Gardeners of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru and Weston have returned to their annual tradition of creating and donating holiday table arrangements for the homebound in the mountain towns, decorating the villages with holiday wreaths and donating to local organizations.

Green Mountain Gardeners from left: Gale Kuhlberg, Pam Abraham, Leigh Adams, Barbara Ardell and Ruth Ann Barrick are smiling behind their masks as they look over table arrangements to be donated to homebound neighbors.

The gardening elves created small table arrangements of greens and tiny ornaments at home this year again, being cautious about an in-person workshop.

Then, partnering with the Weston Women’s Club, who supplied holiday tins of homemade cookies, the GMG donated their arrangements to homebound individuals identified by Regina Downer and the My Community Nurse Project and Pastor Laurie Krooss and the Second Congregational Church in Londonderry.

More than 60 tins of cookies and the seasonal arrangements will provide holiday warmth and community spirit this Christmas.

The Green Mountain Gardeners also will make a donation of $250 each to Just Neighbors and Neighborhood Connections to be used for fuel assistance this winter. These donations are usually funded by a members’ bake sale after the morning spent making the table arrangements, but unfortunately not this year. The donations will come from the club treasury instead, as they did last year.

The holiday projects of the Green Mountain Gardeners also include donating and hanging wreaths on public buildings throughout the villages:

  • In Weston: at the Farrar-Mansur House Museum, Town Hall, U.S. Post Office and Wilder Library
  • In Londonderry: at Londonderry Town Offices, Mountain Valley Medical Clinic, the Depot, Custer Sharp House, and South Londonderry Library;
  • In Landgrove: at the Landgrove Town Hall and Meeting House; and
  • In Peru: the Peru Town Hall and Peru Church.

