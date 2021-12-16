Thursday, Dec. 16: Police arrest Londonderry 2nd-homeowner in 2019 Rockingham murder.
Residents safe, 3 dogs perish in Chester house fire.
Cavendish board adopts mask mandate for public buildings.
Police look for help identifying burglars in Grafton.
Londonderry seeks feedback on North Village Main Street Study, Master Plan scenarios.
Weekly Covid Update: Vermont hits daily, weekly records of Covid cases
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Chester Select Board agenda for Friday, Dec. 17 Language for mask recommendation to be discussed

| Dec 16, 2021 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 in person at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and and via Zoom by clicking here.  Below is its agenda.

1. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

2. Discussion re: language for mask recommendation

3. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.