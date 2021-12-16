Chester Select Board agenda for Friday, Dec. 17 Language for mask recommendation to be discussed
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 in person at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and and via Zoom by clicking here. Below is its agenda.
1. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
2. Discussion re: language for mask recommendation
3. Adjourn
