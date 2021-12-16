Cow falls from livestock trailer in Rockingham, police search for owner

©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Vermont State Police continue to search for the owner of a cow that fell off the back of a livestock trailer on Wednesday morning at Williams Road and Route 103 north in the town of Rockingham.

According to police, witnesses at the scene said that around 10:44 a.m. Dec. 15, the cow had fallen off the trailer. Police issued a “be on the lookout” call for the trailer with the gate open, which is an unsecured load violation. The trailer was believed to be heading up 103 North or Route 11 West. The northbound lane was closed until the cow was safely moved from the roadway.

State Police Cpl. Bryson Lunderville said that a vet was called but due to the cow’s injuries it had to be put down. The cow was then taken from the scene.

Anyone with information relating to the identity of the owner is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.