State issues advice, to hold webinar for small businesses amid new rise in Covid

The state is offering advice for businesses to address current Covid rise. Photo by Ketut Subiyanto for Pexels.

Agency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle has issued a memo to the Vermont business community outlining steps they can take to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace as the winter holidays approach.

In addition, at the direction of Gov. Phil Scott, ACCD has announced a webinar for business owners to be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20. Multiple state agencies and officials will be available to further outline guidance and recommended protocols, as well as answer questions from the business community.

Kurrle’s memo “Covid-19 Business Guidance for the Road Ahead” outlines key recommendations for all businesses including:

  • Encouraging employees to get vaccinated and boosted when eligible and to take advantage of free and available testing when needed.
  • Reviewing all workplace safety protocols, related to Covid-19 and beyond, to reduce the need for hospital visits of any kind as a result of workplace incidents.
  • Enhancing Covid-19 mitigation with “Vaccine or Test & Mask” requirements for all employees.
  • Certain public-facing businesses should consider enacting proof of vaccination or negative test policies for customers.
