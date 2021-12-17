State issues advice, to hold webinar for small businesses amid new rise in Covid

A

gency of Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle has issued a memo to the Vermont business community outlining steps they can take to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace as the winter holidays approach.

In addition, at the direction of Gov. Phil Scott, ACCD has announced a webinar for business owners to be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20. Multiple state agencies and officials will be available to further outline guidance and recommended protocols, as well as answer questions from the business community.

Kurrle’s memo “Covid-19 Business Guidance for the Road Ahead” outlines key recommendations for all businesses including: