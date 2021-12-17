State issues advice, to hold webinar for small businesses amid new rise in Covid
In addition, at the direction of Gov. Phil Scott, ACCD has announced a webinar for business owners to be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20. Multiple state agencies and officials will be available to further outline guidance and recommended protocols, as well as answer questions from the business community.
Kurrle’s memo “Covid-19 Business Guidance for the Road Ahead” outlines key recommendations for all businesses including:
- Encouraging employees to get vaccinated and boosted when eligible and to take advantage of free and available testing when needed.
- Reviewing all workplace safety protocols, related to Covid-19 and beyond, to reduce the need for hospital visits of any kind as a result of workplace incidents.
- Enhancing Covid-19 mitigation with “Vaccine or Test & Mask” requirements for all employees.
- Certain public-facing businesses should consider enacting proof of vaccination or negative test policies for customers.
