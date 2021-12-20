Andover Select Board agenda for Dec. 27

Thursday, Dec. 16: Police arrest Londonderry 2nd-homeowner in 2019 Rockingham murder.
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here, Meeting ID: 869 021 5007; Passcode: 146374.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the December 13th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Liquor License renewals; B. Education “ARP” Funds – Anne Gardner, TRSU Curriculum Coordinator; C. Attorney selection; D. Tree Warden candidate

6. Old Business: A. Budgeting work – ongoing;B. Emergency Services – any updates; C. Short-term rentals – drafting an ordinance;D. Bids/pricing for a new truck – Chris W.

7. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 01/10/2022, 6:30 p.m.

 

