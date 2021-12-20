Robert Record, 78, of Chester

R

obert W. Record, 78, of Chester, passed away at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington on Friday December 17, 2021. He was born April 15, 1943 in Springfield, the son of Gordon and Elvi (Fossi) Record.

He attended Chester schools.

Robert married Janet Dodge on Nov. 19, 1960; she predeceased him on June 9, 1998.

He began working at a young age helping his father in the family logging business. He started doing construction work when he was 18, and helped build Interstate 91. He also bought tracts of land with Sheridan Fletcher, and they logged them together for quite a few years.

In 1971, Robert established Record Concrete in Chester, which he owned and operated for many years until selling the business to his sons Charlie and Michael in 1992. He continued in business with Record Precast for several more years. He bought and sold real estate in the area and enjoyed restoring cars, camping, boating and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed attending auctions, yard sales and flea markets.

Robert is survived by four sons: Steven Record (Sherrie); Michael Record (Susan); Charlie Record (Amie O’Brien); and Carl Record (June Batchelder). He is also survived by longtime companion Donna Whitney, five grandchildren: Teanna Record; Ryan Record; Shanna Record; David Farmer; Michael Farmer and Joshua Crouteau as well as three great-grandchildre: Madison Gramling, Aliya Farmer and Caleb Farmer. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents and siblings: Shirley Fletcher, Sylvia Fletcher, Bernard Record and also by Alex Record, Carl Record’s son.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Chester-Andover Family Center or the American Cancer Society.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and announced at that time.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements