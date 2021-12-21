To the editor: Thanks to all who made Dance Factory’s ‘Nutcracker’ a success

T

he Dance Factory would like to extend heartfelt thanks and immense gratitude to the myriad community members whose contributions made this year’s production ofpossible.

To our amazing cast of dancers: thank you for your time, talent and dedication, and for being so mindful of staying healthy and safe. Performing in masks is incredibly difficult but you rose to the occasion like champions. We are so proud of each and every one of you.

Thank you to the individuals and families who so generously supported the production, as well as to our corporate sponsors:

Bean Group,

Bibens Ace Hardware,

Blair Books,

Chester Telegraph,

Denise E. Photography,

Edgar May Health and Recreation Center,

Edward Jones: Amy Duffy,

Gurney Brothers Construction,

Halladay’s Flowers and Gifts,

HB Energy Solutions,

Heritage Deli and Bakery,

Inn at Weathersfield,

National Field Representatives,

Six Loose Ladies,

Smokeshire Design,

Springfield Co-op,

Style House Salon,

Tina’s Hallmark,

Willow Farms Pet Services, and

WoodWright Carpentry.

Thank you to Green Mountain Union High School for hosting the production this year. Special thanks to the Town of Chester, Crown Point Excavating, and GMUHS for moving quickly to complete emergency water main repairs so that the show could go on, and to the Heritage Deli and Bakery for use of their facilities while the repairs were ongoing.

Thank you to Blair Books, Sage Jewelry and Gifts, Tina’s Hallmark and Woodbury Florist for selling tickets; to Marguerite Janiszyn for the original artwork and to Garet McIntyre for poster design; and to Asah Cramer and SAPA TV for making the production accessible to those in our community and beyond.

Thank you to everyone who worked so diligently behind the scenes: Kate and Mark DeRosia, Erica and Mark Yuengling, Wendy Svec, Julie Kelley, Meredith Kelley, Lauren Greenslet, Jordan Harper, Jessie DeRosia, Aria Yuengling, Sean Whalen, Stacie Illingworth and Suzanne Stern.

Finally, thank you to everybody in this wonderful community who has nurtured and supported The Nutcracker throughout the past three decades. We could not have done it without all of you, and we look forward to seeing you next year!

The Dance Factory

Springfield