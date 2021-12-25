Thursday, Dec. 22: Police arrest Londonderry 2nd-homeowner in 2019 Rockingham murder.
Police seek help in Cavendish RTV theft

A surveillance photo of a man police say stole the Kubota RTV

Vermont State Police are asking the public for help in connection to the recent theft of a rough terrain vehicle.

According to a VSP press release, at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday December 21, a Kubota RTV 900 was stolen from a home on Densmore Rd. in Cavendish.

Police included a photo of the tracked vehicle for reference and two photos of the man they say who stole it.

A reference photo of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Eric Acevedo of the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or by email at eric.acevedo@vermont.gov.

Another view of the suspect

