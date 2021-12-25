Police seek help in Cavendish RTV theft

© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

ermont State Police are asking the public for help in connection to the recent theft of a rough terrain vehicle.

According to a VSP press release, at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday December 21, a Kubota RTV 900 was stolen from a home on Densmore Rd. in Cavendish.

Police included a photo of the tracked vehicle for reference and two photos of the man they say who stole it.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Trooper Eric Acevedo of the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or by email at eric.acevedo@vermont.gov.