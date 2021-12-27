Chester Select Board special meeting agenda for Dec. 29
The Chester Telegraph | Dec 27, 2021 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom by clicking here.
Below is its agenda.
1. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
2. Approve Written Statement Re: Recommendations & COVID-19
3. General Fund Budget Review: Library and Facilities
4. New Business/Next Agenda
5. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.