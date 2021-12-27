Chester Select Board special meeting agenda for Dec. 29

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom by clicking here.

Below is its agenda.

1. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

2. Approve Written Statement Re: Recommendations & COVID-19

3. General Fund Budget Review: Library and Facilities

4. New Business/Next Agenda

5. Adjourn