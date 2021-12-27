TRSU board agenda for Jan. 6, 2022

The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6 in the Art Room of Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St., in Proctorsville, and via Zoom. To access via Zoom: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/83062443636| Phone: 646-876-9923

Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. Approval of Agenda:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. December 02, 2021, Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. BUILDING, GROUNDS, AND SECURITY DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link

IX. OLD BUSINESS:

A. FY23 Budget Proposal: Click here for Budget proposal

B. Policies, Second Read (E01)

X. NEW BUSINESS:

A. Fiscal Management Questionnaire 2021

XI. Public Comments:

XII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda:

A. January 25, 2022, Policy Committee, 6:00 at the Roost

B. February 3, 2022, Via Zoom and Professional Development room at Ludlow Elementary

XIII. Board Self Evaluation

XIV. Adjournment