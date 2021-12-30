Thomas Henning Jr., 51, of Ludlow

Thomas Henning Jr. of Ludlow passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at 51 years of age.

Thomas was born in Athens, Greece, on July 10, 1970, to Joanna and Thomas Henning. At 4 months old, he moved to the United States with his mother, while his father finished out his tour in Vietnam. The family made their way to New Hampshire, then Vermont, expanding to include three more boys.

After graduating college with a degree in liberal arts, Thomas moved to New York City to pursue his dreams. He spent most of his professional career working for non-profits, raising money and awareness for causes in which he passionately believed in, ultimately making his way back home and most recently working for the Farm & Wilderness Camp in Plymouth.

“Fiercely loyal” are the words that immediately come to mind when describing Thomas. The very

essence of Thomas’s character was to be there for family and friends … EVERY SINGLE TIME. He

practiced an unparalleled level of self-discipline and accountability to ensure his best self and

strength was readily available whenever a loved one was in need.

He was literally “the fixer” of the family, the one who would manage through any difficult tasks in every situation to alleviate as much pain as he could, by taking it upon himself. As we sit here trying to write his obituary, we desperately ache for his love, guidance and support. Even this, he would have done for us, if he had been given the opportunity.

Those who sincerely loved Thomas and shared in his life, knew he was nothing short of a HERO.

An extraordinary man who set the bar for all. His unwavering love, loyalty and support has influenced so many people, and has brought peace and security to lives when it was most needed.

Thomas is survived by his mother, Joanna Henning of Chester; his brother Micheal Henning (Jenny) and nephews Sotirios and Andreas, of Winhall; his brother Nicholas Henning of Rutland; and many beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Sam and his father Thomas Henning Sr.

To share tributes and photos of Thomas, please click here.

A Celebration of Life will be planned in the spring.