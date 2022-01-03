Wednesday Dec. 29: Rt. 131 in Cavendish reopens as crash cleanup is completed.
Rt. 103 murder suspect to be released on bail.
Police seek help in Cavendish RTV theft.
6-member FEMA team to aid Springfield Hospital in onsite pediatric clinic.
Weekly Covid Update: Vermont numbers decline but post-holiday surge expected.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Chester Select Board agenda for Jan. 5

| Jan 03, 2022 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. You can access the meeting via Zoom by clicking here.

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the December 15, 2021 Selectboard Meeting; Dec. 17, 2021 Special Selectboard Meeting and Dec. 29, 2021 Special Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Review Draft Town Warning

5. General Fund Budget Review & Capital Plan Review

6. New Business/Next Agenda

7. Executive Session: Andover Contract Review

8. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.