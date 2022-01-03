Chester Select Board agenda for Jan. 5
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. You can access the meeting via Zoom by clicking here.
Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the December 15, 2021 Selectboard Meeting; Dec. 17, 2021 Special Selectboard Meeting and Dec. 29, 2021 Special Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Review Draft Town Warning
5. General Fund Budget Review & Capital Plan Review
6. New Business/Next Agenda
7. Executive Session: Andover Contract Review
8. Adjourn
