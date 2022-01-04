Derry on Ice: New rink to open Sunday, Jan. 9

T

5700 Vermont Route 100,

he One Londonderry Recreation Group invites everyone to the Grand Opening of the Derry Rink at the Mountain Marketplace behind Jake’s Restaurant,at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9. Refreshments will be served and we expect that the ice will be firm.

Construction began on the the 120- by 50-foot skating rink area on Thursday, Dec. 23, needing an additional three truckloads of sand. Four-inch diameter plastic tubing forms the sides, which were installed on Tuesday, Dec. 28 along with the liner. The rink was then filled with water. Now it’s Mother Nature’s turn to ready the rink for skating.

One Londonderry is grateful for the many businesses and community supporters who are making the Derry Rink become a reality:

Mountain Marketplace and Jake’s Restaurant provided the ideal and highly visible location.

Chaves Excavation delivered the sand and

Hunter Excavating prepared the rink's foundation both at no cost.

Phoenix Fire Department filled the rink with water.

Typestries Signage is donating lawn signs, including design.

Jamaica Cottage Shop generously donated five benches where skaters can comfortably put on their skates.

A mini-Zamboni, called a Bambini, was purchased to resurface the ice through a generous donation from West River Builders.

Wantastiquet Rotary provided volunteers to set up the rink.

73 people donated nearly $12,000 through a GoFundMe campaign.

Future plans include a storage shed and lighting. Volunteers will be needed to help maintain the rink. If you would like to be part of this community project, click here to make a contribution or volunteer.

One Londonderry relies on community donations, grants and fundraising events to undertake projects and activities that foster sustainable and measurable impacts on our residents, our lands and our structures. Your donation helps it create and sustain a thriving, healthy and vibrant community for our residents, neighbors and visitors.