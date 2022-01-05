Andover Select Board agenda for Jan. 10

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the December 27th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Rules of Procedure – discussion

B. Cemetery budgeting – Hank Mauti

C Auditors’ report – Wendell Perkins

D. Select Board report for the Town Report

E. Town Meeting – discussion of pending legislation

6. Old Business:

A. Budgeting work – ongoing

B. Bids/pricing for a new truck – Chris W. & Charlie

C. Short-term rentals – any updates

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 01/24/2022, 6:30 p.m.