Rasmussen takes over leadership of Ascutney Regional Commission

fter more than 30 years as the executive director of the organization that is now the Mount Ascutney Regional Commission , Tom Kennedy has stepped down and Jason Rasmussen has become the new executive director starting on Jan. 1.

Kennedy will start his new position as director of Community Development, remaining involved in brownfields, solid waste and other community development activities.

“I am honored to take on my new role,” said Rasmussen. “Fortunately, we have a great staff and supportive Board of Commissioners, which makes this transition that much easier. I am thankful for Tom’s guidance over the years, and I wish him the best in his new position.”

Rasmussen has 22 years of planning experience, and has worked at the commission since 2004. He has served as the director of planning for about the last five years. Rasmussen is a professional planner certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners.

At MARC, he has worked on a broad array of projects, such as managing the transportation program, housing needs analysis, outdoor recreation, Act 250 review, assisting municipalities with preparing town plans and land use regulatory documents, and technical assistance with local development review. Rasmussen previously worked for five years at the Upper Valley Lake Sunapee Regional Planning Commission, managing its transportation planning program and serving as a circuit rider planner.

Under Kennedy’s leadership, the commission’s annual budget has grown from $67,000 in 1989 to $1.56 million in 2021, and has developed a robust water resources program and the biggest brownfields program in the state. Kennedy says, “I want to thank all the commissioners and colleagues that I have worked with over the past three decades for their support and dedication in making Vermont, the best place to live in the United States.”

Kennedy adds that, “Jason is an excellent leader, and is passionate about seeking solutions to the problem confronting our towns in the 21st century. I wish Jason the best of luck in his new position.”

The commission serves a 10-town area in southern Windsor County. The organization’s primary function is to assist member towns, including Chester, Andover and Baltimore, with community planning and other related activities, and to promote cooperation and coordination among towns. The commission also manages two solid waste districts: Greater Upper Valley Solid Waste Management District and Southern Windsor/Windham Counties Solid Waste Management District.