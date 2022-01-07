Police look for suspect in Westminster armed robbery

© 2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

V

ermont State Police are looking for a suspect in one and possibly two armed robberies that took place on Thursday in Westminster and Springfield.

According to a VSP press release, a man entered the Allen Brothers Farm Store on Rt. 5 in Westminster at 6:54 p.m. showing a handgun and demanding cash from the clerk. The man received an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store. No one was injured in the incident.

Police say that the man stood about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed between 180 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt bearing a large white Adidas logo and a surveillance camera took video of him.

Scanner traffic said that dispatchers advised police in Bellows Falls and Walpole of the robbery. Shortly thereafter, Walpole Police stopped a car in New Hampshire but it turned out not to be the suspect.

According to police, a similar armed robbery occurred early in the day at the Circle K store in Springfield and that case is being investigated by the Springfield.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 and ask to speak with Detective Trooper Kelsey Knapp. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.