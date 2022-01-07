Weekly Covid Update: Vermont, Chester hit record Covid numbers again

©2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

n a sentence that seems like a broken record, and as state officials predicted heading into the holidays, Vermont’s new Covid-19 cases have soared into record territory again this past week.

The state hit a record single-day total of 2,188 cases Thursday. The record busting new weekly total now stands at 7,884, which includes numbers that would have been reported last Friday but for the holiday, up to this Friday, Jan. 7. The prior record weekly total of 4,182 cases was reported last week, recorded from Thursday, Dec. 23 to Thursday, Dec. 30 due to the holidays. The previous weekly record was in mid-December with 3,428.

Gov. Phil Scott and Vermont health officials did not hold a Covid press conference on Tuesday due to the kick off of the legislative session. On Thursday he issued two press releases: one announcing that the state has opened registration for Covid-19 booster shots for children 12 to 15 years old; and the other detailing a Covid testing delivery program beginning next week that will deliver 500,000 recently acquired rapid Covid-19 tests to households across the state. The state will announce additional details, and how to order, next week.

Chester, Ludlow, Cavendish all hit records

hester’s Covid-19 numbers have hit another record, reporting 40 infections in the past week, more than double the 16 new cases last week and besting its previous record of 39 reported in mid-December. That brings Chester’s total to 428 for the entire pandemic, in a town of slightly more than 3,100 residents.

Ludlow’s new case total has again doubled, going from a record 14 new cases last week to its new record of 33 this week. Cavendish, which up until now has been in the single digits, has reported 19 new cases this week, setting its own new record. Only Springfield has not recorded the same kind of jump with just a slight increase of 57 new cases reported, just up from 51 cases last week. Those community updates can be seen here.

Overall, new cases in Windsor County also soared with 413 cases reported, a huge spike from 183 last week. Windham County also jumped with 347 new cases, a large increase from 246 new cases last week.

Local testing sites

s antigen testing kit availability and other testing opportunities continue to evolve, visit this link to get up to date information on test availability, locations and other information. VDOH recommends making an appointment in advance. The nearest sites for testing include:

Brattleboro, 417 Canal St., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 2-6 p.m.

Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, Monday through Friday 9 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 5:20 p.m., Saturday 10 to 11:50 a.m.

Springfield Health Center, 51 Pearl St., Level 2, Springfield, Monday Tuesday, Friday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m., Saturday 8 a.m.– noon.

On holiday break, local schools report little rise in cases

No new cases, 15 in total at Chester-Andover Elementary;

no new cases and eight in total at Ludlow Elementary School;

one new case and 21 in total at Green Mountain High;

no new cases, three in total reported at Cavendish Town Elementary School.

In Springfield: No new cases and 21 in total have been reported at Riverside Middle School; Elm Hill shows zero new cases, 32 in total; Union Street School is showing zero new cases in this past week, 32 in total; Springfield High School showed no new cases, 18 in total; and River Valley Tech showed zero new cases, one in total

Total statewide K-12 numbers reported 75 new Covid cases with 3,286 since the school year began. School has been out of session for the Christmas holiday from Thursday, Dec. 23. Through Jan. 3.

Deaths remain steady; hospitalizations are up; positivity soars

ermont Covid deaths held steady with 11 reported this week, matching last week, and bringing the total to 482 Vermonters having died from Covid since the pandemic began in March 2020. Of the most recent deaths, three were over 80 years old, one was age 70 to 79, two were age 60 to 69, four were age 50 to 59, and one was age 40 to 49.

Hospitalizations also saw a jump from 53 reported last week to 84 this week. The number of people in intensive care decreased however going from 19 to 14. The positivity rate has soared by over 5 percentage points going from 7.3 to 12.6 percent – the first time Vermont’s positivity rate has crested 10 percent.

In this report, the total positive case numbers, deaths and other statistics are based on data captured from Friday, Dec. 31 to Friday, Jan. 7, published on the Health Department’s Case Dashboard .

Vaxx rates continue to climb

ermont remains a national leader for vaccination rates across most categories. Vaccination rates for ages 12+ stand at 97.2 percent of eligible Vermonters having received at least one dose of vaccine, up from 96.6 percent last week. Windsor County vaccination rate has risen slightly from 83 percent to 84 percent, while Windham County has remained steady at 84 percent. For vaccination details, visit the Vaccine Dashboard.

Boosters are now available for Vermonters over age of 16 and beginning next week, will be available for children 12 – 15. Parents can register their children for the booster online now. Children ages 16 and 17 can now get their booster shot as soon as five months after the second dose.

Approximately 59 percent of those eligible (16+) have gotten their booster so far, up from 56 percent reported last week.

To schedule your booster shot, check for availability at walk-in vaccine locations below or check for

clinics by appointment by clicking here . You can also make an appointment on line here.

