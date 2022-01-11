Jamie Darryl Douglas, 24, of Chester, passed away on Jan. 6, 2022. He was born on Dec. 14, 1997, the much-loved son of Darryl and Lisa Douglas, brother to Kyle Douglas, Morgan Douglas, Griffin Douglas and Maverick (Alaina) Douglas, Dad to his beloved daughter, Erin Grace Douglas, his treasured pitbulls Layla and Tootsie, nephew, cousin, grandson and friend.

The last few years had been a struggle for him, with fleeting glimpses of the shining boy and young man that he was.

Jamie was a 2016 graduate of Green Mountain Union High School. He loved to be outside, camping, hunting and fishing. He dreamed of traveling to Alaska, Montana and any place wild. He loved our family camping trips, our trips to the Maine coast and sitting around a campfire wherever we could have one. He will be missed more than he would ever believe, by more people than he would ever think, and will live in our hearts always.

Hopefully he is at peace, hunting with his much loved cousin Aaron, his granddad George and his Memere Shirley, waiting for the rest of us to join him one day to sit around a campfire and reminisce.

Visiting hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, at Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St. in Springfield. At 7 p.m., Pastor Tom Charlton will conduct a short service.