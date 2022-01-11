Judith Lynne Copping, 69, of Chester

Judith Lynne Copping passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2022, at home in Chester after a courageous two-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born on Aug. 16, 1952 to Lynne and Frederick Malone in Syracuse, N.Y.

Her family moved to Manchester, Vt., in the early 1960s and Judi attended Manchester schools, graduating from Burr and Burton Academy in 1970. She later attended the University of Vermont.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Steve, her son Alexander, her sister Kathy Malone, brother Chris Malone and her Mom, Marilyn Egles, as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. She was sadly predeceased by her brother, Fred D. in 2014, and Dad, Frederick in 2016.

Judi had a long career with the Vermont Country Store, starting as a waitress in her college years and retiring as a product research analyst, a job she was very proud of and greatly enjoyed. She volunteered for many years at the Council on Aging and served as a Trustee of the Whiting Library in Chester until her illness interfered.

Judi was a kind, gentle, loving soul who touched many lives with her wonderful sense of humor and a keen wit that from a very early age could reduce grown men to tears of laughter. She was an avid reader and for a time owned her own antiquarian bookstore, which she moved online and operated until this fall. She was a skilled writer and enjoyed knitting, genealogy, travel, cooking and taking care of her beloved golden retriever, Roger.

When it is again safe to gather, we will invite friends and family to come together to celebrate her wonderful life.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting the family with the arrangements.