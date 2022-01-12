Chester board opts for remote Town Meeting; kicks cannabis vote down the road

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

F

or the second year in a row, the Chester Select Board has concluded that putting the question of allowing retail sales of cannabis before the voters needs more board discussion, although they may look at it on Wednesday, Jan. 19, the final day before they must finalize the Town Meeting Day warning.

At the same time, and with little discussion, the board decided to hold the annual meeting remotely and vote only by Australian ballot, as was done last year, pending the governor’s signature on the measure allowing it — S. 172.

At a special meeting last Jan. 25, the board dropped the agenda item “DISCUSSION RE: CANNABIS OPT-IN FOR TOWN WARNING” saying it would discuss the subject in the future. The reasoning was that it would be better to discuss it in a regular meeting rather than in a special meeting held on a Monday afternoon. The board went on to approve last year’s Town Meeting warning without the cannabis vote. Minutes of that meeting also say that the board will discuss it in the future.

This is the “opt-in” feature of the state’s cannabis regulations in which municipalities must vote to allow sales and may establish cannabis control boards to set up and enforce town specific regulations.

Since then, none of the intervening 29 select board agendas has had a discussion of the cannabis opt-in vote. But last Wednesday, board member Heather Chase brought up the prospective cannabis retail vote during the discussion of old business, saying that she did not want the meeting to end without a discussion of it.

Board chair Arne Jonynas acknowledged that they had set it aside last year and noted that it seemed that the state’s cannabis board had not even been named. Other members said they still did not have enough information to discuss the subject although all agreed that it was up to the voters – under state law – to decide whether to allow retail sales in town or not.

There were a number of questions about the law and its effects on the town and Chase asked if there was someone at the Vermont League of Cities and Towns who could speak to the board and answer their questions. Town Manager Julie Hance said she would call VLCT to see if that could be set up.

Most members acknowledged that the decision is up to the voters. However, while Jeff Holden and Lee Gustafson took a “let’s not rush into this” stance, Jonynas and Chase said that if someone wanted to start such a business in Chester, they would benefit from knowing the outcome of the vote so they could get the necessary paperwork in motion. The first retail stores are scheduled to open in October.

Gustafson, who is normally an advocate for the views of small business, felt that a startup could begin after October.

The Telegraph asked if the subject could be petitioned to the March ballot. Hance said such a petition would need the signatures of 5 percent of the voters of the town. According to Town Clerk Deb Aldrich that would be between 125 and 130 signatures from people who are currently registered to vote. The question, according to state law is simply: “Shall the town authorize cannabis retailers in town pursuant to 7 VSA § 863?” Deadline for handing in such a petition to Town Hall is by end of business, Thursday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m.