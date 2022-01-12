College News

Jonathan Griffin of West Townshend, a freshman accounting major, was among approximately 660 Bob Jones University students named to the fall 2021 President’s List. The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester. Bob Jones University is located in Greenville, S.C.

Aaron Merrill of Ludlow, a member of the Class of 2023, has been named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass.To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.

Paige Congdon of Springfield, an elementary education major, has been named to the Plymouth (N.H.) State University President’s List for the fall 2021 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the Fall 2021 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.