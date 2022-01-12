Need a vax? Springfield Hospital holds walk-in clinic.

Wednesday Jan. 12: Chester board opts for remote Town Meeting; kicks cannabis vote down the road.
Springfield Hospital is holding a vaccine clinic through Friday. No appointments are necessary.

Springfield Hospital, working in close collaboration with the state of Vermont and the Vermont Department of Health, is utilizing the six-person FEMA team to provide an outpatient vaccination clinic onsite at the hospital.

The vaccine clinic is held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 14 at the hospital, 25 Ridgewood Road in Springfield. No appointment is necessary, and walk-ins are invited.

The clinic is providing first, second and booster shots to all eligible individuals, ages 5 and up. Pfizer and Moderna are the vaccines being administered. For more information about Vermont’s Covid-19 response, including vaccination, testing and prevention, please click here.

