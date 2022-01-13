Chester Select Board agenda for Jan. 19

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022 followed by the board reconvening as the Board of Water and Wastewater Commissioners.

To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below are the agendas

Chester Select Board

1. Approve Minutes from the January 5, 2022 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Discussion re: Cannabis Opt-In Vote

4. Public Hearing: Interim Zoning Bylaw

5. Adopt Interim Zoning Bylaw

6. Parking at Cobleigh; Planning Commission

7. Adopt General Fund Budget & Capital Plan

8. Adopt Town Meeting Warning

9. Sign Documents for 2022 Bond

10. Approve Andover Contract

11. Certificate of No Appeal or Suit Pending

12. New Business/Next Agenda

13. Adjourn

Water/Wastewater Commissioners

1. Set Water Department Budget

2. Set Wastewater Department Budget

3. Adjourn