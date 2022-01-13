Chester Select Board agenda for Jan. 19
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 19, 2022 followed by the board reconvening as the Board of Water and Wastewater Commissioners.
To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below are the agendas
Chester Select Board
1. Approve Minutes from the January 5, 2022 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Discussion re: Cannabis Opt-In Vote
4. Public Hearing: Interim Zoning Bylaw
5. Adopt Interim Zoning Bylaw
6. Parking at Cobleigh; Planning Commission
7. Adopt General Fund Budget & Capital Plan
8. Adopt Town Meeting Warning
9. Sign Documents for 2022 Bond
10. Approve Andover Contract
11. Certificate of No Appeal or Suit Pending
12. New Business/Next Agenda
13. Adjourn
Water/Wastewater Commissioners
1. Set Water Department Budget
2. Set Wastewater Department Budget
3. Adjourn
