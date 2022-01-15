Chester Dems hold annual Share Heat fundraiser

The Chester Town Democratic Committee is holding its annual Share Heat Fundraiser to provide financial support for those in our community in need of assistance in paying for the cost of home heating fuel. As fuel prices have risen significantly, the need for heating fuel assistance to provide warmth and comfort continues to grow.

The Share Heat Fundraiser will once again be based on donations from our friends and supporters, with no in person gathering. Donations will be accepted any time. Please make your check payable to Chester Andover Family Center and mail it to Dakin & Benelli, P.C., P.O. Box 4990 Chester, VT 05143.

Representative Kathy Pellett, initiated the Share Heat Fundraiser in 2005 and it has been held annually under the continuing leadership of representatives Kathy Pellett, Leigh Dakin and Tom Bock and the Chester Town Democratic Committee. Last year’s fundraiser raised a record breaking $2,650.

Our community has demonstrated an extraordinary capacity to provide support for our neighbors in need of heating assistance during this continuing Covid pandemic period. Your contribution to Chester-Andover Family Center, a not for profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, will have an immediate and comforting impact to those who are struggling to keep their homes and families warm.

Please consider a donation in support of the Share Heat Fundraiser. The gift of warmth will be most appreciated on a cold winter night.