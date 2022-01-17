Wednesday Jan. 12: Chester board opts for remote Town Meeting; kicks cannabis vote down the road.
Andover board opts for in-person Town Meeting; Bodin says voters’ voices are being disrespected.
Need a vax? Springfield Hospital holds walk-in clinic.
Landscape firm loses thousands of dollars in equipment in holiday theft.
Weekly Covid Update: Vermont, Chester hit record Covid numbers again.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Chester Chatter: Recuperating after surgery

| Jan 17, 2022 | Comments 0

By Ruthie Douglas
©2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Ruthie is taking the week off as she recuperates from surgery. Look for her column next Monday.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester ChatterCommunity and Arts Life

About the Author: Ruthie Douglas is originally from Springfield but has called Chester her home for 58 years, and has been writing the Chester Chatter column for more than 40 of those years. Ruthie is also a longtime volunteer throughout the community.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.