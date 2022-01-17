Derry Rink Grand Opening now set for Saturday

Wednesday Jan. 12: Chester board opts for remote Town Meeting; kicks cannabis vote down the road.
From left, Carl-Eric Westberg, Lisa Sicotte and an unidentified child take a practice spin on the new ice rink.

The Grand Opening for the Derry Rink has been rescheduled to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. Refreshments will be served.

Located behind Jake’s Restaurant at the Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry, the ice rink was completed on Dec. 28, 2021 by volunteers and through generous contributions.

The 120-foot by 50-foot skating rink is a project of the One Londonderry Recreation Group, which is grateful for the many businesses and community supporters who made this a reality. Moving forward, the group hopes to add a storage shed and lighting and maintain a porta-potty. Volunteers are still needed to maintain the ice. Click here to make a contribution or volunteer some time.

The original Jan. 9 Grand Opening was cancelled due to inclement weather.

