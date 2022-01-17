Derry Rink Grand Opening now set for Saturday
Located behind Jake’s Restaurant at the Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry, the ice rink was completed on Dec. 28, 2021 by volunteers and through generous contributions.
The 120-foot by 50-foot skating rink is a project of the One Londonderry Recreation Group, which is grateful for the many businesses and community supporters who made this a reality. Moving forward, the group hopes to add a storage shed and lighting and maintain a porta-potty. Volunteers are still needed to maintain the ice. Click here to make a contribution or volunteer some time.
The original Jan. 9 Grand Opening was cancelled due to inclement weather.
