AIAVT seeks affordable housing projects for charrette

The American Institute of Architects, Vermont Chapter, will be hosting an Affordable Housing Charrette event on March 25 and is seeking project submissions from towns and organizations throughout the state that might benefit from an afternoon of pro-bono architectural design input.

Click here for details and an application. Project applications must be received by Jan. 24, 2022.

This event will bring together towns, non-profits, and community groups who have ideas for affordable housing development projects, and team them up with architects who can lend their design skills to help envision what’s possible for each project.

For additional information, please contact Sarah O Donnell, executive director of AIAVT: sarah.odonnell@aiavt.org, 802-448-2169.