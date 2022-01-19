Wednesday Jan. 19: Area towns shuffled, separated under proposed redistricting plan.
Chester Dems hold annual Share Heat fundraiser.
AIAVT seeks affordable housing projects for charrette.
Weekly Covid Update: State urges more masking as new positive rate smashes record 10,000.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

College News

| Jan 19, 2022 | Comments 0

Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester   congratulates the following students on being named to the fall 2021 President’s List.

Michelle Cox of Springfield
Carissa Bailey of Springfield
Samantha Singleton of Springfield

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: College NewsEducation News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.