College News

Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester congratulates the following students on being named to the fall 2021 President’s List.

Michelle Cox of Springfield

Carissa Bailey of Springfield

Samantha Singleton of Springfield

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.