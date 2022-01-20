Andover Select Board agenda for Jan. 24

The Select Board for the town of Andover will hold its meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24 at Andover Town Hall, 958 Andover Road, and via Zoom. To access via Zoom click here. Meeting ID: 869 021 5007; Passcode: 146374. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the January 10th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Business:

A. Auditors’ report – Wendell Perkins

B. Town Meeting – floor vote or Australian ballot

C. Budgeting work – finalize the budget including use of 2020/21 surplus

D. Town Meeting Warning – adopt

E. Chris Walker’s position – discussion

F. Rules of Procedure – discussion

G. Short term rentals – updates?

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.