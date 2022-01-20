Andover Select Board agenda for Jan. 24
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 20, 2022 | Comments 0
The Select Board for the town of Andover will hold its meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24 at Andover Town Hall, 958 Andover Road, and via Zoom. To access via Zoom click here. Meeting ID: 869 021 5007; Passcode: 146374. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the January 10th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. Business:
A. Auditors’ report – Wendell Perkins
B. Town Meeting – floor vote or Australian ballot
C. Budgeting work – finalize the budget including use of 2020/21 surplus
D. Town Meeting Warning – adopt
E. Chris Walker’s position – discussion
F. Rules of Procedure – discussion
G. Short term rentals – updates?
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders.
10. Adjourn.
Filed Under: Andover Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.