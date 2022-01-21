Londonderry Select Board agenda for Jan. 24
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 21, 2022 | Comments 0
The Select Board for the town of Londonderry will meet remotely online at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24. To meet online, visit here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83925304322; by telephone: (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 839 2530 4322)
Below is its agenda.
1. Call Meeting to Order
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda [1 VSA 312(d)(3)(A)]
3. Minutes Approval – Meeting(s) of 1/10/2022
4. Selectboard Pay Orders
5. Announcements/Correspondence
6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens
a. Monthly update – One Londonderry
7. Town Officials Business
a. Town Treasurer – Year-to-date budget review
b. Planning Commission – Monthly update
8. Transfer Station/Solid Waste Management
a. Updates
9. Roads and Bridges
a. Updates
b. Access Permit 2022-02 – Littler Pond Road, Parcel 017043.000
c. Annual VTrans Certificate of Highway Mileage [19 VSA 305(b)] d. Discuss special weight limits for highways and bridges [23 VSA 1400b & 1400c] e. Consider application(s) for excess vehicle weight permits [23 VSA 1400a]
10. Old Business
a. Consider agreements for Welcome to Londonderry signage
b. Discussion of use of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)
c. Platt Elevation Project – Discuss project status and consider budget change request
d. Review draft Town Meeting Warning
11. New Business
a. Executive Session(s) – The appointment or employment or evaluation of a public officer
or employee per 1 V.S.A. 313 (a)(3)
b. Consider employee compensation matter
12. Adjourn
