Londonderry Select Board agenda for Jan. 24

The Select Board for the town of Londonderry will meet remotely online at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24. To meet online, visit here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83925304322; by telephone: (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 839 2530 4322)

Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda [1 VSA 312(d)(3)(A)]

3. Minutes Approval – Meeting(s) of 1/10/2022

4. Selectboard Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

a. Monthly update – One Londonderry

7. Town Officials Business

a. Town Treasurer – Year-to-date budget review

b. Planning Commission – Monthly update

8. Transfer Station/Solid Waste Management

a. Updates

9. Roads and Bridges

a. Updates

b. Access Permit 2022-02 – Littler Pond Road, Parcel 017043.000

c. Annual VTrans Certificate of Highway Mileage [19 VSA 305(b)] d. Discuss special weight limits for highways and bridges [23 VSA 1400b & 1400c] e. Consider application(s) for excess vehicle weight permits [23 VSA 1400a]

10. Old Business

a. Consider agreements for Welcome to Londonderry signage

b. Discussion of use of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)

c. Platt Elevation Project – Discuss project status and consider budget change request

d. Review draft Town Meeting Warning

11. New Business

a. Executive Session(s) – The appointment or employment or evaluation of a public officer

or employee per 1 V.S.A. 313 (a)(3)

b. Consider employee compensation matter

12. Adjourn