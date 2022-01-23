Want to be a community journalist? UVM offers free Zoom series

A

thriving democracy relies on an informed and engaged electorate. Local news, in particular, is essential to civic engagement, trust, voter participation, and community vitality. Yet around the country and in Vermont, local news has been decimated, and Vermont’s small newspapers face many challenges. Yet, the work of covering local stories and local government is more important than ever.

Through the Community News Service, a University of Vermont initiative, we are offering a free six-part media training course to provide training in basic reporting skills, from interviewing to sourcing to media ethics and photography. Attendees will learn about how journalism works and produce at least one published piece to journalism values standards and values.

Classes are held at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 1, via ZOOM, and continuing for six weeks to March 8. Spaces are limited. Click here for more information and to sign up.