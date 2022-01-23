Want to be a community journalist? UVM offers free Zoom series
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 23, 2022 | Comments 0
Through the Community News Service, a University of Vermont initiative, we are offering a free six-part media training course to provide training in basic reporting skills, from interviewing to sourcing to media ethics and photography. Attendees will learn about how journalism works and produce at least one published piece to journalism values standards and values.
Classes are held at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 1, via ZOOM, and continuing for six weeks to March 8. Spaces are limited. Click here for more information and to sign up.
