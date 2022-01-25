Wednesday Jan. 19: Area towns shuffled, separated under proposed redistricting plan.
Chester Dems hold annual Share Heat fundraiser.
AIAVT seeks affordable housing projects for charrette.
Weekly Covid Update: State urges more masking as new positive rate smashes record 10,000.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Osteopath joins Springfield Hospital surgery

| Jan 25, 2022 | Comments 0

Springfield Hospital is pleased to welcome Anthony Campbell, DO, to the general surgery department.

Dr. Campbell received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences in Kansas City, Mo., in 2011.

He completed his general surgery residency with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital in Wyandotte, Mich., from 2011-2016. He attended the University of Massachusetts Medical School where he completed a Post Sophomore Anatomic Pathology Fellowship in 2009. Dr. Campbell was designated as a Diplomate and awarded his certification in General Surgery from the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery in 2018.

Dr. Campbell is currently accepting new patients at Springfield General Surgery.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Business & Personal FinanceBusiness People

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.