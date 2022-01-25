Osteopath joins Springfield Hospital surgery

Springfield Hospital is pleased to welcome Anthony Campbell, DO, to the general surgery department.

Dr. Campbell received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences in Kansas City, Mo., in 2011.

He completed his general surgery residency with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital in Wyandotte, Mich., from 2011-2016. He attended the University of Massachusetts Medical School where he completed a Post Sophomore Anatomic Pathology Fellowship in 2009. Dr. Campbell was designated as a Diplomate and awarded his certification in General Surgery from the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery in 2018.

Dr. Campbell is currently accepting new patients at Springfield General Surgery.