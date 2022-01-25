Webinar on ‘Advanced Wood Heat’
For Upper Valley residents looking to update or upgrade their home heating system, advanced wood heat may be an effective option. The carbon sequestration that our forests bring is critical in fighting Green House Gas emissions.
The removal and use of low-quality wood could be an option for some Vermonters. We bring you two experts on the topic of Advanced Wood Heat who will share how it compares to other non-fossil fuel heating options.
The webinar will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3. Speakers will be Emma Hanson, Wood Energy coordinator for the state Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation, and Bill Karis, energy consultant for Efficiency Vermont. For more information, click here.
