Webinar on ‘Advanced Wood Heat’

M

ount Ascutney Regional Commission and Two Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission are teaming up to present to you a Clean Heat learning opportunity. How can one help to achieve the goals driven by the recent Comprehensive Energy Plan and Climate Action Plan? Options! Renewable energy heating options are a hot topic today across Vermont.

For Upper Valley residents looking to update or upgrade their home heating system, advanced wood heat may be an effective option. The carbon sequestration that our forests bring is critical in fighting Green House Gas emissions.

The removal and use of low-quality wood could be an option for some Vermonters. We bring you two experts on the topic of Advanced Wood Heat who will share how it compares to other non-fossil fuel heating options.

The webinar will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3. Speakers will be Emma Hanson, Wood Energy coordinator for the state Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation, and Bill Karis, energy consultant for Efficiency Vermont. For more information, click here.