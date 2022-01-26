College News

Two area students have been named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester. They are:

Allison Kenney of Chester and

Kaelie Peoples of Springfield.

Gwendylan Kekic of Chester has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Dean College in Franklin, Mass. Students named to the Dean’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

Sarah Devereux of Cavendish, who is majoring in Business Creative Enterprises and is a member of the Class of 2025, is among the students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Emerson College, located in Boston, Mass. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Addison Kujovsky of South Londonderry has been named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College, in Clinton, N.Y., for the 2021 fall semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above. Kujovsky, a first-year student, is a graduate of Burr and Burton Academy.

The following students were named to the Castleton University President’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Noah Distefano of West Townshend;

Samantha Laplante of Springfield and

Reilly Tennis of Springfield.

The following students were named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.

Emery Benoit of Cavendish;

Ashley Chamberlin of North Springfield;|

Alyssa Ferris of Springfield;

Alexandra Hutchins of Springfield;

Makenna Milbauer of Grafton;

Nina Neptune of Springfield;

Jairen Sanderson of West Townshend;

Jenna Veysey of Springfield;

Deacon Watson of Springfield; and

Madison Wilson of Chester.

Samantha Mirra of Springfield has been named to the Dean’s List for Springfield College located in Springfield, Mass., for the 2021 fall semester. Mirra has a primary major of Health Science/Pre-physician Assistant. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of “P” grades. The student must not have any incompletes or missing grades in the designated term. The student must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term.