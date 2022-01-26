Mary Catherine ‘Kate’ Scott, 82, of S. Londonderry

M

ary Catherine (Kate) Scott (NEE Reed), 82, of South Londonderry and Paget, Bermuda, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at home in Vermont surrounded by family.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Walter A. Scott, her loving children, daughter Alisa Scott of Big Sky, Mont., and son C. Reed Scott, his wife Lenka and cherished granddaughter Samantha of Ridgewood, N.J. Several nieces and nephews also survive her. She was predeceased by her parents, Gertrude and John Reed of Great Bend, Pa., and three older brothers Jim, Paul and Jack.

Kate was born in Great Bend and graduated valedictorian from Blue Ridge High School in Halsted, Pa. She entered the Easton (Pennsylvania) Hospital School of X-Ray Technology where she first met her husband 65 years ago. She worked at several Lehigh Valley hospitals, private practices and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Kate subsequently attended Moravian College and Kutztown University where she majored in teaching the blind. Their life together took them from New Haven, Conn., to Breinigsville, Pa., to Pittsburgh and back to New Canaan, where Kate was a full-time mother and became president of the New Canaan Historical Society. For the past 33 years they have split their time between Bermuda, where Walter worked in the insurance industry, and South Londonderry.

Kate’s greatest joy was spending time with family and entertaining friends and had a reputation as a gourmet cook. She loved to travel and explore what the world had to offer. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, collecting Design Spatterware pottery, reading, golf and skiing. She led a full life and will be sorely missed by both family and friends.

There will be a celebration of her life at a later date in Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to My Community Nurse Project, PO Box 57, Weston, VT 05161, which provided such loving care for Kate over the past two years. To send the family personal condolences please visit Shea Funeral Homes by clicking here.