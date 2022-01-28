While Vermont Covid cases total 103,066, overall positivity rate declines

©2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

lthough the total Covid case count for Vermont since the start of the pandemic crested the 100,000 mark this week, overall state data points to a widespread decline, especially in weekly case totals that plummeted from last week’s 10,104 down to 6,651. The overall total number of Covid cases in Vermont stands at 103,066 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Hospitalizations, percent positivity and deaths also showed slight declines.

Hospitalizations dropped from 108 to 106 this week. The number of people in intensive care also decreased from 27 to 25. The positivity percentage rate also dropped from 12.5 percent to 10.2 percent.

On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott praised Vermont’s leading vaccination rate saying it was directly impacting our hospitalization rate which is also one of the lowest in the nation. “If our hospitalization rate matched the national average, we’d have over 250 people in hospital today.”

Deaths from Covid dropped slightly this week, with 18 reported statewide, down from 21 last week. The total number of Vermonters who have died from Covid now stands at 532. Of the most recent deaths, 11 were over 80 years old, four were age 70 to 79, one was 60 to 69, one was age 50 to 59, and one was 40 to 49.

Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak said he anticipates this trend in case numbers will continue over the next two to three weeks. He added that the downward trend was occurring even more quickly than they had anticipated. However, he also anticipates the death rate to be higher in the same period.

In this report, the total positive case numbers, deaths and other statistics are based on data captured from Friday, Jan. 21 to Friday, Jan. 28, published on the Health Department’s Case Dashboard.

Uptick in Chester cases, other towns down

f all the numbers we’re tracking, Chester’s Covid-19 numbers are the only ones showing an increase with 44 new cases reported, up from 35 reported last week, however still well down from the record 89 cases reported two weeks ago. That brings Chester’s total to 596 for the entire pandemic, over 19 percent of residents, in a town of slightly more than 3,100 residents.

Ludlow’s new case total continued to drop with only 10 reported this week, down from 33 last week. Cavendish also showed a decline with nine new cases, down from 16 last week. Springfield was also down with 99 new cases, a drop from 166 cases reported last week. Those community updates can be seen here.

Overall, new cases in Windsor County also dropped with 449 cases reported, down from 481 last week. Windham County showed a decline as well with 316 new cases, down from 358 new cases last week.

Test kits and local testing sites

uring the governor’s Tuesday, Jan. 25 press conference, Deputy Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson said the state was working to get as many rapid take-home tests in the hands of Vermonters, increasing the suppliers of test manufacturers from one to five.

Since late December, more than 1 million rapid tests have been distributed in Vermont, with 450,000 going to the general population and 600,000 to school districts and childcare facilities, focusing on keeping kids in school and in daycare.

The availability of antigen testing kits and other testing opportunities continues to evolve. V isit this link to get up-to-date information on test availability, locations and other information. The Health Department recommends making an appointment.

The nearest sites for testing include:

Brattleboro, 417 Canal St., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 2-6 p.m. (Saturday, Jan. 29 has been canceled due to weather)

Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, Monday through Friday 9 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 5:20 p.m., Saturday 10 to 11:50 a.m.

Springfield Health Center, 51 Pearl St., Level 2, Springfield, Monday Tuesday, Friday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesday 8-11 a.m., Saturday 8 a.m.– noon.

Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center, 289 County Road, Windsor, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on what to do if you or your child tests positive for Covid-19, visit this link.

County vaxx rates stall

ermont remains a national leader for vaccination rates across most categories. Vaccination rates for ages 12+ stand at 99.1 percent of eligible Vermonters having received at least one dose of vaccine, up from 98.7 percent last week. Both Windsor and Windham counties vaccination numbers were stagnant this week, with Windsor County holding steady at 84 percent this week and Windham County still at 85 percent. For vaccination details, visit the Vaccine Dashboard.

Pieciak said that Vermont continues to lead the nation for vaccination of 5-11 year olds with at least one dose with 61.6 percent, up from 60.2 percent last week.

Boosters are now available for Vermonters over age of 12. Parents can register their children for the booster online now . Children ages 16 and 17 can now get their booster shot as soon as five months after the second dose.

On Tuesday, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said that although over 50 percent of Vermonters over 18 have been boosted, it’s not nearly good enough and he would like to see that number at 90 percent. He encouraged everyone eligible to get their booster.

To schedule your booster shot, check for availability at walk-in vaccine locations below or check for

clinics by appointment by clicking here

You can also make an appointment on line here.

Nearest stores and pharmacies offering vaccines

Nearest walk-up clinics and by-appointment clinics for children

Friday, Jan. 28

Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St. Rutland, 8:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m. (12+)

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 17 Belmont Ave., Brattleboro, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (12+)

West Fairlee Town Office, 870 Rt. 113, Fairlee, 3-6 p.m., (5-11) and (12+)

Royalton Town Office, 2460 VT Route 14, S. Royalton, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. (12+)

Saturday, Jan. 29

Cavendish Fire Dept., 2153 Main St., Cavendish 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. (12+)

Landmark College, 19 River Road S., Putney, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (12+)

Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St. Rutland, 8:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m. (12+)

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 17 Belmont Ave., Brattleboro, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (12+)

Monday, Jan. 31

Sam’s Steakhouse, 91 VT Route 103, Ludlow 3 – 5 p.m. (5-11) and (12+)

Mt. Ascutney Hospital, Prof. Bldg, 289 County Road, Windsor, 9 -11:30 a.m. (12+)

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairgrounds Road, Springfield, 3:30-5:30 p.m. (12+)

Springfield Town Library, 43 Main St., Springfield, 3-5 p.m. (12+)

Westminster School, 301 School St., Westminster, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (5-11)

Saxton’s River School, 15 School St., Saxtons River, 1-3 p.m. (5-11)

Castleton Elementary, 263 Elementary Rd., Bomoseen, 9 a.m. – noon (5-11) and (12+)

Westminster Armory, 23 Armory Lane, Westminster, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (5-11)

Hartford District Office, 118 Prospect St., WRJ, 9:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. (12+), 2-4 p.m. (5-11)

Community Health Pediatrics, 1 General Wing Road, Rutland, 4-7 p.m. (5-11) and (12+)

Brattleboro VFW, 40 Black Mountain Rd., Brattleboro, noon-6 p.m. (5-11) and (12+)

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 17 Belmont Ave., Brattleboro, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (12+)

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Poultney Elementary School, Poultney, 9 a.m. – noon (5-11)

Brattleboro Union High School, Brattleboro, 4:30-6:30 p.m. (12+)

Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St. Rutland, 8:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m. (12+)

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 17 Belmont Ave., Brattleboro, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (12+)

Thursday, Feb. 3

Hartford High School, 37 Highland Ave., WRJ, 4-6 p.m. (12+)

Fair Haven Grade School, 115 N. Main St., Fair Haven, 9 a.m. – noon (5-11)

Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St. Rutland, 8:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m. (12+)

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 17 Belmont Ave., Brattleboro, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (12+)

White River Jct. District Office, 118 Prospect St. Ste 300, WRJ, 9:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. (12+) 2-4 p.m. (5-11)

Friday, Feb. 4

Bellows Falls Fire Dept., 170 Rockingham St. Bellows Falls, 4-6 p.m. (12+)

Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St. Rutland, 8:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m. (12+)

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 17 Belmont Ave., Brattleboro, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (12+)

Royalton Town Office, 2460 VT Route 14, S. Royalton, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. (12+)