GM boys scare off Phantoms in last-minute thriller

By Evan Chadwick

©2022 Telegraph Publishing

O

n the road and trailing by six entering the fourth quarter, the Green Mountain Chieftains, who continue to be short on players, looked to be on the precipice of dropping the road contest to the Proctor Phantoms.

However, with a burst of energy and some big shots down the stretch, including a Branden Rose 3-pointer that proved to be the game winner, the boys in green were able to escape with a 56-55 victory on Saturday afternoon in Proctor.

Proctor led for most of the contest, and enjoyed its biggest lead of 8 points four minutes into the fourth quarter. The Chieftains would not fold, chipping away at the Phantom advantage until Rose stepped up and drilled the trey that gave the Chieftains their first lead of the second half.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Kids responded today,” said Coach Brian Rapanotti. “They found a second gear when we fell down eight. It was pretty awesome to watch.”

Proctor had several chances to take the lead in the closing seconds, but Green Mountain’s defense stood firm on their way to earning their 7th win of the season.

Rose led the Chieftains with 19 points, including three triples. Reid Hryckiewicz was next up with 16.

The Chieftains, who now stand at 7-4, face their long-time rival, the Rebels of Leland & Gray at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31 at Green Mountain.