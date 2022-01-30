GM boys scare off Phantoms in last-minute thriller
Evan Chadwick | Jan 30, 2022 | Comments 0
By Evan Chadwick
©2022 Telegraph Publishing
However, with a burst of energy and some big shots down the stretch, including a Branden Rose 3-pointer that proved to be the game winner, the boys in green were able to escape with a 56-55 victory on Saturday afternoon in Proctor.
Proctor led for most of the contest, and enjoyed its biggest lead of 8 points four minutes into the fourth quarter. The Chieftains would not fold, chipping away at the Phantom advantage until Rose stepped up and drilled the trey that gave the Chieftains their first lead of the second half.
“Kids responded today,” said Coach Brian Rapanotti. “They found a second gear when we fell down eight. It was pretty awesome to watch.”
Proctor had several chances to take the lead in the closing seconds, but Green Mountain’s defense stood firm on their way to earning their 7th win of the season.
Rose led the Chieftains with 19 points, including three triples. Reid Hryckiewicz was next up with 16.
The Chieftains, who now stand at 7-4, face their long-time rival, the Rebels of Leland & Gray at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31 at Green Mountain.
Filed Under: Basketball • Education News • Sports News
About the Author: Originally from Rochester, Vermont, Evan Chadwick is a practicing attorney who lives in Brattleboro with his family. He is a 2007 graduate of Keene State College and currently coaches the boys' varsity basketball team at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.