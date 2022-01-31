Chester Chatter: The warm aromas of the kitchen

By Ruthie Douglas

T

he world as I once knew it has long passed. Perhaps it is because I am old, what is known as “elderly.” I also have had plenty of time to reflect on my past years. And this frigid winter has made me reflect on my childhood.

On dark cold winter days, my sister and I would stay inside to play and often with our paper dolls. Soon we would smell wonderful warm aromas wafting up from the kitchen.

Our mother was at it once again, making candy. After spreading out wax paper on the kitchen table, she would then drop a hot mixture of sugar, water and peppermint extract into circles. Voila! Homemade peppermint patties.

My dad, sister and I would soon help ourselves once the the goodies cooled on the wax paper. What a great way to spend a cold day.

Scene and heard

F

orever, my daughters and I will remember Jan. 27, the day thatand their father died while working in Fairfield, N.J. Many folks in town came to help us out. We will always remember their kindness.

The Chester-Andover Elementary kids who are in the ski program are having some fun, though they wish it wasn’t so darn cold.

The Class of 1959 from Springfield High School gathered for lunch at Riverside Restaurant on Friday. Everyone was sad to hear that Pat Follett’s husband, Neil Martin, has died. He spent years in the Springfield Police Department before working at Johnson & Dix Fuel Corp. Our warmest condolences to the family.

Our Post Office is having some trouble; sickness and short-staffing have really impacted the service. Please be patient.

I have a new kitten. His name is Henry, with a nickname of Harry. He has already proved to be a great companion.

Congratulations to the Mustoe family on their purchase of the Stone Hearth Inn. Welcome to Chester! And we look forward to the new look, new menu and other changes in the offing and wish them the best of luck.

Once again a big thank you to our Chester road crew. Great job guys!